KETK Gives Back: Troup Volunteer Fire Department

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – KETK News recognized the Troup Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday for their service and continuous work in the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

“We are all a brotherhood and we all love each other,” said Battalion Chief Nix.

Speaking on the recent loss of first responders in Panola and Lubbock, the Chief gave advice to drivers when they see first responders on the side of a road.

“The best thing to do when you see any kind of warning lights, flashing lights, is just vacating the lanes closest to the flashing lights, go to the next lane over and slow down,” said Chief Nix.