KETK Gives Back to the Nacogdoches Fire Department

NACOGOCHES, TX (KETK) - Wednesday's edition of KETK Gives Back sent us to Nacogdoches to thank the Nacogdoches Fire Department for all their hard work and bravery while on the job.

In the past week, severe thunderstorms pummeled East Texas and dropped dangerous amounts of water. Nacogdoches Fire activated their Swiftwater Rescue Team to rescue trapped drivers in floodwaters.

They even perform a job that most people in East Texas would never sign up for.

"We have a venom response team. They'll come to your house... remove the snake.. and relocate it somewhere in the city or county away from people," said Batallion Chief Chuck French.

French went on to say they respond to over 4,500 calls a year with over 3,000 being related to providing emergency medical service.

