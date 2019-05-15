KETK Gives Back to the Lindale Police Department

KETK continues its initiative to give back to local law enforcement, this week stopping by the Lindale Police Department.

Each week, we deliver lunch to a sheriff’s office, police department, fire department or VFD, EMT crew or other first-responder team to show our appreciation for their dedication.

This week we stopped in Lindale as part of National Police Week.

Chief Somes said: “We like the positive news.”

Somes went on to say that the whole department feels blessed to be in East Texas.

“We feel really blessed because our whole community really does reach out and support us.”

He also went on to say that if you see an officer on duty, feel free to go up and talk to them.

“We want the kids to want to come up and meet us. Come up and introduce your kids.”

