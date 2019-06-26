KETK gives back to Kilgore Fire Department

KETK gave back to the Kilgore Fire Department on Wednesday, thanking them for their service to the community and keeping residents safe.

They were provided with a free lunch including sandwiches, cookies, and sweet tea.

The event was sponsored by Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat in Longview.

At the end of the year, Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat will award $5,000 to a community sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department.

“We’ve got a really good relationship with the community,” Battalion Commander Ben Jones said. “Our chief has been good about getting us out in the community and helping out.”

“Everybody still needs to be careful with fireworks and please make sure they are out before they throw them away,” Jones said.

