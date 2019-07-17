Breaking News
NTSB finds loss of engine power as cause of Tyler plane crash that killed pastor, father of 5

KETK Gives Back to Jacksonville Police Department

KETK Gives Back

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back on Wednesday to the Jacksonville Police Department for their continued protection of the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Hawkes was grateful for the appreciation.

“It feels great when an organization or the community gets behind us and shows us their support.”

He also pushed for residents to join the “Citizens Police Academy.” Hawkes said that is a group any citizen can sign up for and learn the ins-and-outs of law enforcement.

