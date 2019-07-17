KETK Gives Back to Jacksonville Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back on Wednesday to the Jacksonville Police Department for their continued protection of the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Hawkes was grateful for the appreciation.

“It feels great when an organization or the community gets behind us and shows us their support.”

He also pushed for residents to join the “Citizens Police Academy.” Hawkes said that is a group any citizen can sign up for and learn the ins-and-outs of law enforcement.