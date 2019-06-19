KETK gives back to Canton Fire Department

KETK gave back to the Canton Fire Department on Wednesday, thanking them for their service to the community and keeping residents safe.

They were provided with a free lunch including sandwiches, cookies, and sweet tea.

RELATED CONTENT: Tornadoes confirmed in Canton as another wave of storms rocks East Texas

Fire Chief Bud Sanford appreciated the kind gesture.

It feels fantastic to be recognized… and sharing the food with us. Chief Sanford

He also went on to say that he appreciates the citizens of Canton and that residents always show their appreciation.

When you look at the resilience of our community, it’s not just the fire or police department… it’s the citizenship and it’s very glued together Chief Sanford

Back on April 30, 2017, five people were killed in Canton and over 50 were injured in an outbreak of tornadoes.

Just two weeks ago, five tornadoes in just a matter of minutes hit the city again, but thankfully no one was injured.

The Department has about 32 members, made up of full and part-time firefighters.

RELATED CONTENT: Aerial video shows the Canton destruction from two tornadoes