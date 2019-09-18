KETK Gives Back: The East Texas Veterans Council

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks today to the East Texas Veterans Council for taking care of local veterans as well as providing resources to them and their families.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

There are nine buildings that are currently being remodeled at the facility. When they are done, there will be a cafe, an equestrian center, as well as a place to honor woman veterans and provide them resources.

There are also areas for job training and resume building to help veterans readjust to civilian life.

At the center, there is help for veterans who are suffering from PTSD.