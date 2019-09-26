KETK Gives Back: The Bullard Police Department

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to the Bullard Police Department on Wednesday, saying thanks for their brave service and continuous work in the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Gary Lewis said that the department is a “very diverse group of people. They have all kinds of things that they add to the police department to make us function correctly… it makes my job so much easier.”

Lewis also said that residents should feel free to join them on October 1st for National Night Out where police officers and citizens can come interact and help strengthen community relations.

There will be a corn hole tournament held at the event with a $10 entree fee for each team.