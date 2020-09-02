KETK GIVES BACK: The American Red Cross

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – They are there to help when nature strikes and East Texas and our neighboring state of Louisiana have relied on them recently after Hurricane Laura struck.

On Wednesday, KETK gave thanks to the American Red Cross for their valued service and dedication.

Tammy Prater, the executive director of the East Texas area, said “that ‘proud’ doesn’t even get there” when she was asked to describe what it’s like to work for the organization and her coworkers.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texans for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.