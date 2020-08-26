KETK GIVES BACK: Texas Baptist Men

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, just hours before the landfall of Hurricane Laura, KETK gave thanks to the Texas Baptist Men.

They are a nonprofit organization that helps victims of natural disasters. Their mission statement says: “TBM transforms the lives of people in crisis through disaster relief and water ministry and disciples the next generation of Christians to do likewise.”

Rand Jenkins said that in preparation for Hurricane Laura there are several units on standby. This can range from chainsaw teams for fallen trees as well as food.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texans for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.