KETK Gives Back: Smith County Sheriff’s Office

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to the Smith County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, saying thanks for their brave service and continuous work in the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Captain Jeremy Black said that “Every day is 100 miles per hour. We have over 24,000 open cases right now and get about twice that many calls every year.”

When asked about dispatchers finally being recognized as first responders, Black said that it was long overdue.