KETK Gives Back: School Resource Officers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks on Wednesday to all the school resource officers who work throughout the region in keeping students safe while on campuses.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

There are a wide range of responsibilities for officers over the course of a school day. The number one priority is student safety.

Chief Danny Brown, the head of police for the Tyler ISD, said that even though is school is out right now, they are still hard at work.

They improve training for dangerous situations and they still patrol campuses.