KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk Fire Department

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks on Wednesday to the Rusk Department for their brave service and continuous work in the community, particularly during severe weather.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Holcomb said that they are blessed with volunteer firefighters and that there are men who have been with the department for decades.

“It’s a great opportunity to serve your community, it’s a way to give back to those in need,” said Holcomb.

On Wednesday, there was severe flooding throughout East Texas. Holcomb reminded drivers to never go around barricades that have been set up and that it only takes six inches of water to sweep your car off the road.