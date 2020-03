HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News gave thanks to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management for helping keep their community safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.