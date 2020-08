TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today, KETK honored the dedicated workers at the Rusk County Legacy House.

It is a relatively new organization founded back in April 2018. They provide clothing and items needed for children in care.

These children can be in foster care, adoptive, or relative placement.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texans for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

