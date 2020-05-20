KETK GIVES BACK: Recognizing the East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank has stepped up to provide families affected by the pandemic with boxes of food.

The Emergency Food Box Distribution Program has been traveling all over East Texas to deliver boxed goods to families in need.

“I don’t think I can express how proud I am of everybody here and not here,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane says. “One of the first things we had to do was make some modifications…it was seamless.”

Earlier during the pandemic, a staff member at the East Texas Food Bank tested positive for COVID-19 posing a different type of challenge to the entire organization.

“We wanted to be completely transparent and put it out immediately. We identified the people who had contact with that person. I was one of them.”

The Texas National Guard joined in on the efforts with over three dozen members assisting the food bank to distribute food.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.