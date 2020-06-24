KETK GIVES BACK: People Attempting to Help

TYLER, Texas (KETK) KETK gave thanks on Wednesday to all of the staff and volunteers for PATH who work throughout East Texas making sure families are taken care of.

After the outbreak, we lost about 95 percent of our volunteers almost immediately. Our staff stepped up and figured out how to transition and pivot.” Greg Grubb, Executive Director

PATH is an East Texas social services agency that provides help with food, rent, and utilities. Volunteers and staff serve over 20,000 people each year from Smith and surrounding counties with immediate and long-term programs and services.

PATH’s Choice Food Pantry is the largest in East Texas. Around 120 families per day go to them for help. COVID-19 has also posed a new challenge to the organization.

The items needed most right now are:

Donations to Emergency Relief Fund

Canned Meats

Peanut Butter

Soap

Shampoo

Toilet Paper

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

PATH

402 W. Front Street

Tyler, Texas 75702

903-597-PATH (7284)

Temporary Hours (Due to COVID-19)

Monday – Thursday • 8am to 4pm