KETK Gives Back: Overton Police Department

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to the Overton Police Department on Wednesday, saying thanks for their brave service and continuous work in the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Captain Wallace had holiday advice for all residents in the area.

“Lock your vehicles, lock your homes. People will try to take your things. They’re looking for presents… things you’re buying for the holiday season.” Captain Wallace, Overton Police

He also thanked residents for their outstanding support for the department and asked them to put the Easter Egg Hunt on their calendars, which is scheduled for the Saturday before Easter.