KETK Gives Back: Nursing and rehab center employees

KETK Gives Back

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News is recognizing people on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday, we honored nursing and rehabilitation employees working to keep our senior community healthy.

Christy Brown, executive director of Brookdale Henderson says she is extremely proud of her staff and are taking extra precautions to keep their residents safe.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

