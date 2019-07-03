KETK GIVES BACK: Noonday Fire Department

KETK thanked the Noonday Fire Department on Wednesday for their selfless service to the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

“We’re glad to have the community’s support and to have y’alls support as well.” Chief Harper

With Thursday being the 4th of July, Harper also wanted to warn about fire safety with grills and fireworks.