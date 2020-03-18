KETK Gives Back: New Salem Volunteer Fire Department

NEW SALEM, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks on Wednesday to the New Salem Fire Department for their brave service and continuous work in the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

“Well we got a lot of coverage area, we’ve got 54 square miles that we cover and you know a lot of farms and ranches out there that need coverage for grass fires, structure fires, there’s a need everywhere for volunteer fire fighters,” said

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.