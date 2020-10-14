KETK GIVES BACK: New leadership at Mount Pleasant police department

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks to the new leadership at Mount Pleasant police department with Chief Mark Buhman.

Chief Buhman grew up in Southern California and for the past 23 years he had been working for the Salt Lake City police department.

Recently officers of Mount Pleasant came up with the Code 9 project, which is an organization that veterans, public safety and suicide prevent and to create awareness about it.

Officers of Mount Pleasant did a 120 mile walk which started in Mount Pleasant and ended in Dallas.

“Along the way we picked up lots of people who participated in that event, just a great thing they did to raise awareness for those men and women who have served,” Buhman said.

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive $5,000 donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

