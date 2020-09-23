KETK GIVES BACK: New Henderson K9 officers

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK News gave thanks to the two new K9 officers with the Henderson Police Department for their continued service to the community and keeping citizens safe.

“We are very excited. This is another opportunity for us to better serve our community in another way. it’s another tool for us to get bad things and bad guys off of the streets.” Chad Taylor, Chief of Police

Officer Vick will be joining the patrol division, and Officer Barney will be with Henderson ISD.

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The Henderson Police Department has now been entered to receive a $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

