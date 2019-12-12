KETK GIVES BACK: Mineola Police Department

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK News recognized the Mineola Police Department on live television Wednesday for their service and continuous work in the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This year, the Mineola Police Department and Life After Meth Ministry partnered for a toy drive. The organization will be passing out toys for the holidays with the help of police officers.

“Some of our officers even buy things out of pocket for the kids and to me that’s a wonderful thing. That shows that they care about the children of the community and the families in the community. “ CAPTAIN DUSTY COOK, MINEOLA POLICE

Life After Meth Ministry also hosts a fan drive every year with the help of the Mineola Police Department.