KETK GIVES BACK: Meeting the new Captains for the Salvation Army of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The Salvation Army of Tyler is welcoming new officers. Captains Jeremy and Michelle Walker have settled into East Texas and are looking forward to getting to know the community.

It will be exciting to meet the people of Tyler and discover the many opportunities for ministry here.” Captain Jeremy Walker

We introduced Captain Jeremy Walker during KETK Gives Back Wednesday. The couple is responsible for all church programs and social services at The Salvation Army including the Center of Hope shelter, Women’s Auxiliary, Family Store, and church.

“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” Captain Walker says. “We invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 11:00 AM.”

The Salvation Army provides:

After school programs

Grocery Assistance

Clothing Vouchers

Soup Kitchen

Showers

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texans for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.