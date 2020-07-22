KETK GIVES BACK: Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) KETK News recognized the Lufkin Police Department for their dedicated service to their East Texas community.

“I am so proud of our officers. They are a fine example of what an officer should be. David Thomas, Chief of Police

The Lufkin Police Department currently employs 77 sworn officers and 34 civilian employees.

The department also hosts a Citizens Police Academy. It is a training program for people who wish to experience and learn the day to day duties and responsibilities of the police department. It’s free for Lufkin residents.

City of Lufkin Police badge. (Image from Lufkin Police Twitter)

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The Lufkin Police Department has now been entered to receive the $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.