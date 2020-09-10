KETK GIVES BACK: Longview Police Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK News recognized the Longview Police Department during KETK Gives Back.

The department was recognized for their service to the community and dedication to keeping the city safe.

Chief Mike Bishop said that he was very proud of his officers for adjusting on the fly to changes made during the pandemic.

Our officers have really stepped up by continuing to provide the services that our community expects.

The department runs a number of academies and community tools to engage with citizens, including a Youth Academy and a women’s safety program.

Earlier this year, the department was heralded for its officers’ calm response to being taunted by a group of people during a stop.

Below is a list of taunts that were repeated over the course of the graphic video:

“You a h**”

“Imma drop your a**

“B**** a** n****

“They gonna need the whole department”

“Where you going Oompa Loompa?”

If you are interested in becoming a Longview police officer, click here.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texans for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.