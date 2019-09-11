KETK GIVES BACK: Longview Fire Department remembers 9/11

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – KETK News said thank you to the Longview Fire Department on Wednesday for the dedication to their community and bravery while on the job. Wednesday’s edition had a more somber feel to it due to the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Captain Tanner said that he had been on the job just three months on 9/11 and he was still in the fire academy.

Those people are heroes. They did what, unfortunatley, sometimes firefighters are called to do, which is put our lives aside for the citizens who we’re sworn to protect. So we look at those guys as doing the ultimate sacrifice. Captain Tanner

On September 11, 343 firefighters were killed in the attacks at the World Trade Centers.