KETK GIVES BACK: Lindale Fire Department

KETK thanked the Lindale Fire Department on Wednesday for their selfless service to the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

“We do specialized rescue, we do first responder for EMS. Help them till they get there. We do community service as well.” Assistant Fire Chief Clay Williamson, Lindale Fire Department

“We’re real tight-knit fit with the community and they back us a lot, support us in anything we need to do. It’s daily we have somebody come by and bring us water. for the fire station.” Assistant Fire Chief Clay Williamson, Lindale Fire Department

Besides needing volunteers, Lindale Fire Department hires twice a year in the spring and fall.

