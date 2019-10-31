KETK Gives Back: K-9 Officers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to a special group of good boys who serve all of East Texas faithfully while also being man’s best friend: K-9 Officers.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

K-9 officers from all over East Texas come to Tyler every Wednesday for training and the dogs are not cheap, costing roughly $12,000 each.

They provide a crucial part of law enforcement operations from tracking down missing children to helping search for drugs that may be stowed away as contraband.

Many K-9 officers come all the way from Europe, with many being tested in Poland when they are 1-year-old.

One East Texas K-9 officer named Hank out of Harrison County made headlines this week when he found 400 pounds of marijuana stowed away in a Chicago man’s semi-trailer.