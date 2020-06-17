KETK Gives Back: Jacksonville First Responders

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK gave thanks to first responders in the City of Jacksonville for their dedication, service, and bravery while protecting their local community.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

A groundbreaking was held as construction for the new Public Safety Complex that will be built on South Bolton Street.

The building will house fire, police, and emergency management teams. The city said that the new building will improve safety and response time as well as protect equipment.