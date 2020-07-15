KETK GIVES BACK: Henderson first responders

Henderson, TEXAS (KETK) The Henderson police and fire departments were recognized Wednesday during KETK Gives Back. Both groups of first responders were selected for their continued service to the community.

I’m absolutely proud of both fire and P.D. This is definitely a great city to work for.” Sonny Ybarra, Deputy Fire Chief

Henderson first responders have joined forces this year for the Battle of the Badges. They will be collecting critical blood donations Tuesday, July 21st at the Henderson Civic Center.

The Battle of the Badges is usually a friendly competition between both departments, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic they have decided to work together as one to reach their goal of 100 units.

The big thing for us this year was to unite for the common cause. We are excited to do this for the community.” Letti Goodrich, Communications & Marketing

City officials are taking steps to keep people healthy during the blood donation process. First responders will be present at the event to guide donors. People who want to donate will also be asked to wait in their vehicles until it is time to begin the collecting process.

Both departments are currently hiring for patrol and fire. Applications can be submitted through the City of Henderson website.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.