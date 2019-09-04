KETK GIVES BACK: Henderson Fire Department

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – KETK thanked the Henderson Fire Department on Wednesday for their brave service to their community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Fire Chief Rusty Chote said that a full set of fire gear costs about $2,500 and that the department has 35 men.

Chote said that coming to work “is fun… it’s not like coming to a job. I work with a great group of people… lot of family time together.”

He also mentioned that half the staff lives outside the city limits of Henderson and that many are volunteer firefighters for their local departments.