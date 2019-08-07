KETK GIVES BACK: Hallsville Police and Fire Departments

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of the mass shootings in Texas and around the country, KETK gave to both a fire and police department on Wednesday for their brave service to the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to both the Hallsville Police and Fire Departments for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Fire Chief Craig Barton was appreciative the department received a pat on the back because “it doesn’t happen that often.”

When asked what he would say to other first responders in El Paso, he said: “Keep your head up and if you’re ever feeling like you’re having issues, get with your counterparts and talk about it.”