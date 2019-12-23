KETK Gives Back: Gladewater Police Department

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News recognized the Mineola Police Department on Monday for their service and continuous work in the community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Freeman said that many of the officers came back out of retirement, including himself to restart it earlier this year.

He also said that he hopes everyone has a “healthy, happy holiday.”