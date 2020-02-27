KETK Gives Back: Gladewater Fire Department

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks to Gladewater Fire Department on Wednesday for their service and dedication to the community.

We got a fabulous group of guys over here, it’s a pleasure to serve the department as the chief and with the staff that we have everybody does a great job for this city every day and I’m glad to be a part of it. Gladewater Chief

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.