KETK GIVES BACK: Gilmer Fire Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK and Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat in Longview are honoring East Texas first responders for their dedicated work in protecting our communities.

This week, Isaac Ramirez spoke with Gilmer Fire Department Chief Jerry Taylor about the work his department does to keep Gilmer residents safe.

The department has six paid firefighters and 24 volunteers, Taylor said.

“I’m very, very proud of the work that they do,” Taylor said of his department.

Firefighters paid by and who work for city departments must be certified by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

Those wishing to be volunteer firefighters can contact Taylor at Gilmer FD and inquire about training opportunities.

As part of KETK Gives Back, one East Texas group of first responders will receive a donation. The Lufkin Police Department has now been entered to receive the $5,000 award.

This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.