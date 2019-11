FLINT, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, saying thanks for their brave service and continuous work in the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.