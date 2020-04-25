KETK GIVES BACK: East Texas school cafeteria workers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News gave thanks to local community members on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, giving back to all East Texas emergency workers.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Victor Olivarez said he is very proud of the cafeteria workers in Tyler ISD who are working to provide feed to all children under 18 in the district.

The workers serve about 3,500 meals every day, and have delivered more than 62,400 lunches since area schools shut down due to the coronavirus.

They deliver the meals by curbside service, wearing PP to protect themselves and those they are serving.

TISD serves meals Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. You can find all the pickup locations and menus on the TISD website.