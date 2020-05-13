KETK Gives Back: East Texas phlebotomists

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – During this pandemic, East Texas phlebotomists have put themselves at risk to maintain an essential part of our healthcare system: helping with the donation of blood and plasma.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Clinton McCoy, the East Texas Director for Carter BloodCare, wants to assure East Texans to keep donating during the coronavirus.

He says that they have put in extra cleaning measures and are keeping donors further apart to maintain social distancing.