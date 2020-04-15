KETK Gives Back: East Texas emergency room workers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News gave thanks to local responders on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, giving back to all East Texas emergency workers.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Dr. Roman Skylar, the medical director for Hospitality Health ER, said that he is proud of his workers “completely selfless bravery.”

He said that it has been a challenge to stay on top of all the current information about the virus that flows in every day from colleagues all over the world.

Dr. Skylar says that his ER is doing testing on-site and has seen several of their patients test positive.

Some of those who have tested positive have returned to donate plasma so that sick patients can receive the antibodies in an effort for recovery.