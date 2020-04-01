KETK Gives Back: Doctors, Nurses, First Responders on front lines of COVID-19 outbreak

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks to all those on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Dr. Yagnesh Desai, UT Health East Texas’ Chief Medical Director, said that the doctors and nurses helping fight the spread of the virus “show their courage on a daily basis.”

He stressed to continue following the stay-at-home advisories and to “avoid public contact as much as possible.”