KETK GIVES BACK: Coffee City Fire and Police Department

KETK thanked the Coffee City Fire and Police Department on Wednesday for their selfless service to the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

“We put on like fun days in the park for kids, let them come out and look in the trucks.” Edward McDaniel, Fire Department

With Thursday being the 4th of July, Harper also wanted to warn about fire safety with grills and fireworks.

“Every Wednesday, we alternate turns, different firefighters does Meals on Wheels for the people in our community. It’s just a way for us to give back to our community.” Walter Kern, Fire Department

“It feels really good [to have support] because this is what we strive for is to be there for the community and let them know we are trying to keep them safe out there.” Frank Surato, Police Department

