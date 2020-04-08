KETK Gives Back: CHRISTUS Good Shepard Health System

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks to local responders on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

“Frankly I call them heroes,” said Todd Hancock, President and CEO of CHRISTUS. “I’ve been at this a long time and I’ve always been amazed at our folks that practice the healing arts but right now the skill they possess, the passion that they’re bringing to this crisis is truly humbling and I couldn’t be prouder of our profession and our healthcare workers here at CHRISTUS Good Shepard.”

Hancock went on the explain that CHRISTUS has the ability to test for COVID-19 in house, which is a huge advancement for East Texas.

Another option for residents is telehealth services where patients can call physicians and walk through a process to determine if they have symptoms of the coronavirus, preventing people from walking into offices and hospitals and potentially infecting others.

Those who may have COVID-19 walk through further steps with their physician and may qualify for a 45-minute test that is readily available at certain CHRISTUS locations.

For more information, you can visit the CHRISTUS Good Shepard website or call 800-458-4559.