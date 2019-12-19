KETK Gives Back: Chandler Police Department

Chandler, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to the Chandler Police Department on Wednesday for their brave service and continuous work in the community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Kalon Rollins warned drivers to please be careful when passing police vehicles parked on the side of the road. There have been numerous instances this year across the country of officers being hit while pulled over.