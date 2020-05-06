KETK Gives Back: Celebrating East Texas Nurses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For National Nurses today, KETK chose to give back to those fighting the coronavirus on the front lines. Every day, they put their own health and safety at risk to assist others.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Christ Escandon, the Chief Nursing Officer for UT Health-Tyler, said that nurses are “absolutely critical” to battling the coronavirus pandemic from the time the patients come in the door to the time they leave.

Escandon also said that nurses really “know the power of positivity and creating a healing environment.”