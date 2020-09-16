KETK GIVES BACK: Carlisle Fire Department

PRICE, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK gave thanks to the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department for the dedication to their small East Texas community.

Chief Chris Denison said that he has “a really good group of men and women that take a lot of pride in what they do. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication.”

To become a firefighter with the department, you must live within ten miles of one of the stations and pass a background check.

The Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1977, the day after the fire which destroyed the old Carlisle elementary building that same year. Today the Carlisle VFD has 16 members under the leadership of Chief Chris Denison.

The department has 2 stations and nine pieces of apparatus. Currently, fifteen members are certified through the SFFMA (State Firefighters’ and Fire Marshals’ Association) and five are certified EMTs.

The Carlisle VFD provides fire protection and first responders to many communities in the western sector of Rusk County including Price, Good Springs, Big Springs, Joinerville and Turnertown.

The department meets the 1st and 3rd Monday of every month.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texans for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

This is sponsored content.