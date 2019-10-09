KETK Gives Back: Bullard Fire Department

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave thanks to the Bullard Fire Department on Wednesday for their continued service to their community.

Lunch with sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

At the end of the year, $5,000 will be awarded to a random sheriff’s office, police department, or fire department for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Chief Walker warned citizens to stay safe and avoid burning while burn bans are still in place along with how dry the ground is throughout East Texas.

Walker also said that it being fire safety month that residents should check their batteries in smoke detectors. Children throughout schools will be provided with information and materials dealing with fire safety in the following weeks.