KETK Gives Back: Brownsboro Police Department

KETK Gives Back

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – KETK gave back to the Brownsboro Police Department on Wednesday, thanking them for the dedicated service to their small East Texas community.

Sandwiches and cookies were donated to the department for a free lunch.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas first responders for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Department Chief Danny Ford said that he has enjoyed being around the officers the most during his 12-year career.

