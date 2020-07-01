KETK Gives Back: Bethesda Health Clinic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, KETK gave thanks to the BBethesda Health Clinic, which serves low-income people that are in need of healthcare.

To support their efforts, $5,000 will be awarded to a group of East Texas for their service. This will be thanks to a donation from Peters Chevrolet Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat.

Dr. John English says that the organization focuses on alleviating pain and suffering, particularly to help people continue to work. One focus of this is dental work, ranging from cleaning to a root canal.

“The mission of Bethesda Health Clinic is to ensure that all hardworking low-income East Texans have access to affordable and high-quality health and dental care”, according to the company’s Facebook page.

This is sponsored content.